YUPIA, 14 Nov: ADC (HQ) Tame Yajum called for conducting surprise inspection of suspected pharmacies where drugs such a methadone are believed to be sold, during a district-level NCORD meeting held at the DC office conference hall here in Papum Pare district on Friday.

Chairing the meeting, the ADC called for action taken report to be submitted in this regard.

She also advocated visiting rehabilitation centres across the district; conducting awareness programmes on identifying and destroying cannabis plants; furnishing a factual report on cannabis destruction at Sakyang-Pinta village under Sagalee subdivision; and strengthening intelligence inputs, railway track patrolling, vigilance activities, checking of vehicles at all check gates, and monthly inspection of shops and ghumties near school premises.

Speaking on the implementation of these directives, DSP Hibu Obing informed that, since the formation of the NCORD Committee, 16 NDPS cases have been registered. He reported that 188 kgs of cannabis and 314 grams of heroin have been seized, and 23 drug-related arrests have been made so far.

He highlighted that identifying pharmacies illegally selling methadone remains a significant challenge. He also expressed concern that several pharmacies continue to dispense psychotropic substances -classified as controlled drugs – without valid medical prescriptions. He stressed the need for coordinated efforts among the medical department, the drug controller, and the police.

DMO Dr Reena Ronya presented the inspection report of pharmacies in rural Papum Pare. She informed that over 83 pharmacies in the rural areas were inspected for banned drugs under Schedule H-1. No Schedule X drugs were found during the inspections. However, she recommended that all pharmacies be directed to maintain proper registers as mandated, and that non-compliant pharmacies should be booked under relevant legal provisions.

She further said that notices would be issued to pharmacies to ensure mandatory prescription entries.

Representing the Sagalee ADC, Assistant Commissioner Chukhu Taba informed that cannabis destruction activities were carried out in Sakyang and Pinte villages under the Sagalee subdivision. He clarified that although no large-scale or independent cannabis cultivation was found, cannabis plants were identified in small pockets intercropped within cardamom fields.

“These patches have been destroyed. The exact area under such cultivation is still being assessed and will be reported to the authorities once the analysis is completed,” Taba said. (DIPRO)