YACHULI, 14 Nov: Mount Mission English Academy (MMEA) here in Keyi Panyor district celebrated Children’s Day 2025, in conjunction with its annual sports prize distribution ceremony on Friday, with vibrant cultural displays and recognition of students’ achievements.

The event brought together students, parents, educators, and community leaders, highlighting the institution’s continued focus on holistic education through a blend of academics, sports, and co-curricular activities.

Chief adviser of the Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Martial Arts Association and former president of the Arunachal Christian Forum, Toko Teki, in his address underscored the importance of discipline, teamwork, perseverance and integrity for young learners.

He urged students to maintain a healthy balance between academic pursuits and physical fitness, noting the significant role of sports in character-building.

In a gesture of goodwill, Teki donated a water storage filter to help the school address recurring water shortages.

He also distributed sports equipment to students and encouraged them to remain disciplined, punctual, and focused on achieving their aspirations.

60th ITBP Commandant S Thanglianmang commended the school’s efforts towards integrated learning, and highlighted how sports foster resilience, leadership, and self-confidence, which are indispensable in a rapidly evolving global environment.

The school’s principal thanked the guests for their encouragement and acknowledged the cooperation of parents and the wider community. He reaffirmed the school’s commitment to nurturing confident, capable, and socially responsible young individuals.

The programme featured cultural performances, motivational speeches, and a felicitation ceremony for students who excelled in various sports and co-curricular competitions during the academic year.

Former Yachuli ZPM Joram Sala and MO Dr Tana Tath, among others, were present during the celebration.

In Namsai district, Children’s Day was celebrated at the district library on Friday.

Various literary events, including drawing, quiz and essay writing competitions were organised to mark the occasion. The drawings and paintings created by the children captivated the spectators.

Around 80 students from different schools enthusiastically participated in the events.

Speaking on the occasion, Namsai Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa urged the students and youths to follow the ideals of the nation’s builders, freedom fighters, and all those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

“Hard work and perseverance are the keys to success,” Khampa said, while encouraging the students to utilise their free time in the library to develop a habit of reading and learning.

Librarian S Mukhopadhyay highlighted the significance of celebrating Children’s Day, emphasising its importance for both children and the society.

He encouraged the students to make the best use of library resources to gain knowledge and grow into responsible citizens.

Government officials and teachers from various schools also attended the celebration. (With DIPROinput)