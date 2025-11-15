AALO, 14 Nov: A children’s park and an opengymnasium for the general public were opened at Puak Gumin near the Yomgo river here in West Siang on Friday.

West Siang Deputy Commissioner Liyi Bagra, who inaugurated the park and the open gym, appealed to the people to visit the park and keep it clean.

The infrastructure was funded by the Bombay Stock Exchange and the Urban Development Department. The project was initiated by former deputy commissioner Mamu Hage and has been extended under the supervision of Aalo UD&H EE Hali Welly.

Puak Gumin was previously a garbage dumping area which has been transformed into a vibrant, healthy and people-friendly park.

SP Kardak Riba, various HoDs and public were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)