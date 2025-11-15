ITANAGAR, 14 Nov: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Nyethrii Dow, the agricultural festival of the Hrusso (Aka) tribe, and expressed hope that the celebration would bring the blessings of the almighty to every household.

“On this festive day, I join my Hrusso (Aka) brethren in offering prayers to the almighty for peace and the socioeconomic wellbeing of all,” the governor said.

Parnaik also extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, which is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda, and expressed hope that the day would continue to encourage all to stand united against injustice, corruption, and every form of exploitation.

“On this occasion, I join the people of Arunachal Pradesh in paying heartfelt tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda and to all tribal freedom fighters who gave their lives for the sovereignty and freedom of our nation,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)