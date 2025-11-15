KARSINGSA, 14 Nov: A training programme on scientific cultivation of coconut was organised by the Papum Pare Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here on Friday, celebrating the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda and the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

During the programme, lectures on cultivation, scope and economic importance of coconut was delivered by subject matter specialist Hemanta Ngangbam, followed by a lecture from KVK Head Dr Bangkeng Perme on the contribution of Birsa Munda as a tribal leader to Indian freedom movement.

As a part of the celebration, 3,000 coconut seedlings were distributed to 17 tribal farmers from Inderjuli, Kanebung, Bormei, Shugungso and Lekhi villages under the area expansion programme of the Coconut Development Board, Guwahati, followed by crop seed exchange programme among the farmers.

Altogether about 50 participants, including staff and farmers, took part in the celebration.

In Tirap district, the day was marked by a programme organised by the KVK in collaboration with Bihar-based National Research Centre on Litchi.

A total of 130 farmers from various parts of the district participated in the programme, during which they were oriented on various topics, including pest management, honeybee production, piggery and poultry production, and fishery management

This was followed by an engaging farmers-scientistsinteraction session. Educational videos on agripreneurship, beekeeping, and vermicomposting were screened for the participants. An exhibition of farm tools and products was organised, and live demonstration of tools was presented to help the farmers understand their practical use in enhancing productivity and income.

A field visit was also conducted, covering the piggery unit, poultry unit, greenhouse, and vermicompost unit of the KVK, giving the farmers hands-on exposure to various technologies and practices.

The programme concluded with distribution of mustard seeds to the participating farmers.