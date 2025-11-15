SHERGAON, 14 Nov: A stakeholders’ meeting-cum-awareness programme and a tribal fishery-entrepreneurship summit were organised here in West Kameng district on Thursday by Lucknow-based National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR) and the Arunachal Pradesh Fisheries Department.

The programme was conducted under the STC and NEH initiative and as part of the Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh 2025 activities, with special focus on ‘Empowering tribal fishers through capacity building, technological demonstration and resource support’.

A total of 200 fish farmers from West Kameng and Bichom participated in the programme, which was aimed at strengthening aquaculture-based livelihoods through scientific knowledge, technology dissemination, and farmer-entrepreneur linkages.

The NBFGR showcased its major national initiatives, including genetic resource conservation, species documentation, the AqGRISI national aquatic species information portal, aquatic disease diagnostics, cryobanking, and the establishment of live germplasm resource centres across the country.

Special emphasis was placed on the potential of Arunachal’s pristine rivers and natural lakes for strengthening aquaculture and conserving indigenous genetic resources.