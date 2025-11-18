Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 17 Nov: Members of the East Kameng district unit of the All Nyishi Youth Association (EK-ANYA) are on a foot march from Seppa to Itanagar to raise their voice against corruption in compensation disbursement for the Lada to Sarli stretch of the Frontier Highway scheme.

Recently, the state government suspended four officials in connection with the case, including East Kameng District Land Revenue Settlement Officer (DLRSO) Takam Kechak. The government has also recommended to the Home Affairs Ministry suspension of the erstwhile East Kameng deputy commissioner Himanshu Nigam, who has now been replaced by Yashaswini N.

Speaking to this daily, EK-ANYA president Ramesh Taku sought reverification of the compensation amounts, besides demanding the arrest of the suspended officers and giving the compensation amounts to the rightful landowners.

“The suspension of the officials by the government is just an eye wash. If the government really wants to address the issue in a fair manner, the suspended individuals should be arrested,” Taku said.

“Only suspension will not do any good unless an arrest is made. Once people are arrested, they will be suspended also,” he added.

Taku said that the Lada-Sarli road is “an integral part for the people of East Kameng, apart from being a defence road.”

He said: “Earlier it took us nine hours to reach Seppa with poor roads. Ironically, our officers are involved in diverting the money of the public even if the government sanctions good schemes for development.”

He urged the government to respond to the EK-ANYA’s demands.

The EK-ANYA team left from Seppa in East Kameng district on 14 November. It is expected to reach Itanagar on 19 November. The team is also joined by with two deprived compensation beneficiaries who have joined them from Chayang Tajo.

Rebe Senia, from Rebe village in Chayang Tajo circle, said that the DLRSO counted his 800 cardamom plantations to around 150 in his assessment.

Meanwhile, ANYA president Jamru Ruja during a press conference here appealed to the state government to pay heed to the representation of EK-ANYA before they reach Itanagar.

“The apex body of the ANYA, after receiving prior permission from EK-ANYA, will be taking up the issue further and will examine and study the issue,” Ruja said.

He reiterated that the demands placed by EK-ANYAshould be met, so that the rightful landowners are paid compensation and the officials involved in the scam are arrested.

“The government should immediately address their issues before any untoward incidents, such as health complications, arise while on the foot march,” he said.