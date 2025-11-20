Editor,

I wish to bring to the attention of the state government a pressing concern regarding the recruitment process for Group B posts in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has consistently failed to conduct exams as per schedule, leading to uncertainty and frustration among aspirants. The current chairman and members of the commission have been perceived as inaccessible and arrogant, prioritising departmental competitive exams over other scheduled exams. This has resulted in numerous pending exams with no updates or notifications, leaving candidates in a limbo.

In contrast, the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has demonstrated efficiency and reliability in conducting exams as per its calendar. Given the APPSC’s present board’s inefficiency, I humbly request the state government to consider transferring all Group B (gazetted or non-gazetted) vacancy posts to the APSSB by making necessary amendments in the Act or rules. This would be in the larger interest of the state, ensuring timely recruitment and providing opportunities to deserving candidates before their age limit expires.

The delayed conduct of PGT and TGT exams is a testament to the APPSC’s lack of determination and inefficiency. It’s imperative that the state government intervenes to address this issue and ensure a fair, transparent and timely recruitment process for the unemployed youths of Arunachal.

Aspirant