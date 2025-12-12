[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 11 Dec: Coinciding with the 36th anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, the Bomdila Gorshey marked its first anniversary on Wednesday evening at the Thubchog Gatsel Ling monastery here in West Kameng district with deep spiritual devotion.

To commemorate both the first anniversary of Bomdila Gorshey and the 36th anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize conferred on the Dalai Lama, two special cakes dedicated to the Dalai Lama were offered and served.

Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar and Deputy Director of School Education Dr Ribom Basar Gamlin attended the celebration. They congratulated the Bomdila Gorshey for completing its first year, and prayed for the long life and wellbeing of the 14th Dalai Lama.

Gorshey is a form of collective spiritual offering, consisting of prayers, songs, and dances performed every Wednesday across the world by the followers of the 14th Dalai Lama.

Earlier, Bomdila Buddhist Society general secretary Dr Dechin Dolkar elucidated that Gorshey, a traditional circle dance, is offered as a prayer for the long and healthy life of the Dalai Lama. She said that Gorshey is observed every Wednesday, since Wednesday is considered sacred as the la-za- the soul day – of His Holiness.

Observed as Lha-Kar or ‘White Wednesday’, the day holds special significance for devotees, who mark it with practices that honour and express their devotion to the Dalai Lama.

The event featured a series of folkdances and collective prayers for the long and healthy life of the Dalai Lama.