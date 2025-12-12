ITANAGAR, 11 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) set up a legal aid clinic at the Department of Sainik Welfare-cum-Rajya Sainik Board, under the Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana, on Thursday.

The clinic, which was inaugurated by APSLSA Member Secretary Yomge Ado, will provide free and competent legal services and assistance to defence personnel, ex-servicemen and their dependents in matters such as property disputes, welfare schemes, matrimonial disputes, and other legal matters.

The NALSA Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana, 2025, a significant initiative of the National Legal Services Authority, seeks to provide competent, timely, and meaningful legal assistance to defence personnel, ex-servicemen, their families, and dependents.

The scheme, which was launched by the then chief justice of India BR Gavai on 18 July, 2025, is a significant step towards fulfilling that duty.

Ado, along with advocates Aruna Rai, Taying Nachup and Jaya Doji, highlighted the roles, functions and importance of legal aid clinics, and spoke on legal services authorities, NALSA schemes, human rights, paralegal volunteers, and the grassroots workers, who act as a bridge between legal services institutions and the common people.