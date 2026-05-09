VIJAYNAGAR, 8 May: The Yobin community here in Changlang district urged the Changlang DC to ensure that its members are properly listed under the Schedule Tribe (ST) category in Census 2027.

While appreciating the efforts to extend census operations to remote villages in Vijaynagar, they said serious concern, confusion and apprehension have arisen among the residents over whether members of the community are being recorded correctly under the ST category in the ongoing enumeration.

The community stated that accurate demographic recording is essential to maintain consistency in official records and to avoid discrepancies in future administrative, developmental and welfare-related matters.

“However, due to the absence of clear public clarification regarding the present enumeration procedure, confusion and panic are spreading among residents regarding whether Yobin households are being properly recorded under the appropriate ST category,” the All Yobin Development Society (AYDS) stated in a representation to the DC.

The AYDS stated that the Yobin community has historically been recognised and enumerated under the ST category in previous censuses, including the 2011 census, as per official records and established administrative practices.

“The community has consistently been recorded under the ST category in the earlier census operations and government demographic records. Therefore, any inconsistency, omission or lack of clarity in the present census process has naturally created anxiety among the concerned residents,” the AYDS said.

The society stated that the Yobin community has been recognised under the ST category in previous censuses (from 1961 to 2011) and official government records. The community was enumerated and reflected under ST record in Census 2011 of Arunachal Pradesh as per official data published by the office of the registrar general and census commissioner, India.

The society urged the DC, who is also the principal census officer, to issue an official clarification regarding enumeration of Yobin community members under the ST category during Census 2026-2027 operations.

Further, it urged the DC to direct enumerators and supervisors to ensure proper and uniform recording of all eligible residents under the appropriate ST category in accordance with existing government recognition and previous census practices.

A similar representation was also submitted to the DC by a group of public leaders, HGBs, GBs, and members of the community.

Meanwhile, representatives from 10 villages located between Miphoto village and 17 Mile MV Road village under Vijaynagar circle submitted a representation to the DC, urging that their villages be enumerated under Vijaynagar circle, not Deben, during the ongoing national census.

The residents said they have learned of possible attempt to conduct enumeration of their villages under the Deban area instead of Vijaynagar circle.

They stated that Yachejolo, Josadi, Sichoto, Aguchi, Aguhomu/Nibodi, Yacheley, Nagodi, Musala, Ngwazakha, and Midodi have historically and administratively been associated with Vijaynagar circle, which is a separate administrative jurisdiction.

They stated that a similar confusion arose regarding enumeration under the Deban area, which was subsequently clarified and rectified by before the Miao ADC through collective representation by village representatives in 2011.

The representatives urged the DC to issue necessary directions to the authorities concerned to avoid any administrative ambiguity regarding enumeration under the Deban area, and to ensure fair, proper and uniform treatment of all villages under Vijaynagar circle during the census.

They added that conducting enumeration under another administrative area could create confusion and discrepancies in future administrative matters.