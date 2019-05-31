Edn dept cautions against taking admission in unaided, unrecognized schools

ITANAGAR, May 30: The education department has cautioned parents and wards in the state against taking admission in unrecognized institutions, and advised them to check for proper documentation before seeking admission in any private school.

A government release on Thursday said running of private institutions without government recognition and prior approval from the competent authority is illegal and in violation of Section 18 of the RTE Act, 2009, and the Arunachal Pradesh Education Act, 2010.

“The number of recognized, unaided private schools in Arunachal Pradesh is 524, and the number of those which have applied for recognition is 239. In spite of ample time given to all private unaided, unrecognized institutions, 52 institutions have neither been recognized by the education department nor have they applied despite public notice, circular, etc, for recognition by the education department till date,” the release stated, adding that “necessary action as per law is being initiated against these institutions.”