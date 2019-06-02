Tagang Taki awarded Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award-2019

ITANAGAR, Jun 1: Tagang Taki of Siang district was conferred the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society’s (APLS) Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award-2019 by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, in recognition of Taki’s contributions in the field of literature during the NEFA days, on the occasion of the 79th birth anniversary celebration of literary icon Lummer Dai at JN State Museum here on Saturday.

Recalling Dai’s contributions in the field of literature, Mein described him as “the pride of Arunachal Pradesh and a leading light in the world of Assamese literature, ‘Sahitya Surjya’.”

Mein exhorted the youths to draw inspiration from Dai and carry forward his legacy.

“The state has a large number of tribes having distinct and variant cultures and heritages. For a writer there are so many subjects on offer write about,” the DCM said. He also advocated preservation of oral literature in digital format and in written form.

Lauding the efforts of the APLS, Mein urged its members to encourage more literary activities in the state, and assured them of his support in their endeavours.

Earlier, Mein paid floral tributes to Dai’s portrait.

APLS president YD Thongchi, general secretary Batem Pertin, and senior journalist Pradeep Kr Behera also spoke.

Former commissioner Hage Kojeen, members of the APLS, budding writers, and students from various schools were also present.

On the same day, the Silukian Welfare Kebang (SWK) also celebrated the birth anniversary of Dai at his birthplace, Siluk, in East Siang district by organizing a tree plantation programme at the upper primary school and its peripheries.

Later, the SWK felicitated the meritorious students who excelled in the state board exam, and the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams.

East Siang Deputy Commissioner Kinny Singh, ABK Women Wing president Olen Megu Damin, SP Prashant Gautam, and DDSE Jongge Yirang spoke on the importance of education in the society.

Later, the SWK distributed 95 Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana cards to the villagers who had been left out during the earlier enrollment process.