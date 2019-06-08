No clue on missing IAF aircraft as search enters 5th day

ITANAGAR, Jun 7: The search operation to locate the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) missing An-32 aircraft entered the fifth day on Friday.

The IAF in a tweet said all electronic, radar, optical and infrared sensors, including satellites, are being employed to scan the area for any probable clues.

The army, police, the state government, paramilitary forces and local people are lending crucial support in the search, the IAF said, adding that the army’s search team has been in the area for over two days, trekking through thick forests to locate the aircraft.

A senior air staff officer of the Eastern Air Command is coordinating and supervising the search operations from West Siang HQ Aalo.

The Siang district administration has announced a cash award of Rs 50,000 for anyone who can provide any clue or information about the missing craft. The administration has also deployed local hunters in several locations in search of the missing aircraft.

The IAF further said it is in regular touch with the families of the missing air-warriors, and that all possible assistance is being provided to them.

The Eastern Air Command’s AOC-in-C, Air Marshall RD Mathur, had earlier met the families in Jorhat, Assam, while some family members met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on 6 June.

“The IAF is not sparing any efforts in locating the missing air-warriors. We stand in support of the families in these difficult times,” it tweeted.