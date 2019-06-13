Police complaint lodged against fake SM post

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, Jun 12: A fake social media (SM) report doing the rounds lately has led to panic, forcing hospital administrator to file a police complaint to stop further panic across.

Lower Dibang Valley DMO Dr R Tatan informed that he was shocked to receive a message on Whatsapp, wherein it was written that many people are “suffering from some deadly disease caused by the Nipah virus and are admitted in the District Hospital Roing.”

“The message mentions my name and Dr Lego from CHC Dambuk,” he added.

The message reads that “Dr Tatan is going to die very soon as he has contracted the disease.” It also says that the sickness is spreading “due to consumption of lychees.”

Dr Tatan said that he has filed an FIR “to avoid any kind of panic among the public of the district, and most importantly, to find out the source of such fake news.”

The same message, edited with the name of Pasighat District Hospital and some Dr Talo, has also been seen going around.

When contacted, doctors from the Pasighat Bakin Pertin General Hospital denied any truth to the message in totality and also informed that there was no Dr Talo in the hospital.