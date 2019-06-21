Voters forced to swear by BJP

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 20: A video has surfaced in which a BJP worker is seen asking people to swear before holy Buddhist scriptures that they voted for the party in the parliamentary and state elections.

The incident reportedly occurred in Tangzen village in Kitpi circle under the Tawang assembly constituency, which is represented by BJP MLA Tsering Tashi, on 19 June.

The five women in the video are heard saying that they pressed the button for the flower, meaning the BJP. One woman is heard saying that she voted for the BJP and now expects the party to give her work as she is poor.

While it is not uncommon to swear allegiances prior to elections, the practice is rarely done post election, said another person.

In the video, the man is seen putting his hands on the breasts of two women.

This daily was unable to identify the BJP worker seen in the video.

The monks of the area reportedly intervened to stop the ritual, called Na Ki.

A source said the police had to be called after the intervention by the lamas went unheeded.