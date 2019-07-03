Felix urges CBOs not to protect criminals

HAPOLI, Jul 2: Home Minister Bamang Felix has urged community-based organizations (CBO) not to protect criminals.

During a meeting with members of CBOs here in Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday, Felix said, “A criminal doesn’t belong to any clan or tribe. A criminal should be dealt with as per the provisions under the rule of law.”

Terming the interactive session “the first pre-launch campaign for the Humara Arunachal Abhiyaan,” the home minister said, “The police department shall maintain law and order in the state, but the CBOs have a major role to play in containing law and order issues.”

Informing that the police department will seek the assistance of all the CBOs, he urged the people of the state to “revolutionize the thought process of the youngsters and revive Arunachal’s status as a peaceful state.”

“This paradigm shift will not happen in a year or two, but the process has to be started now,” he said.

With the drug menace crippling the society, CBOs, NGOs and women’s organizations have to come forward unanimously to eradicate it, Felix said, adding that he would extend full support to good causes.

He also exhorted student unions to “introspect on their role towards the student community, and use their position to motivate the students to become law abiding citizens.”

TSD president Hage Tado called for registration of the indigenous tribes, installation of CCTV cameras in vital and vulnerable places in Ziro, and construction of a women’s police station.

Representatives from the AWAZ and the ANYA also presented their views.

DC Chukhu Takar and DIGP (W) Apur Bitin also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)