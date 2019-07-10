Monsoon havoc

BCT road remains closed, woman untraceable, communication snapped in E/Kameng

BOMDILA, Jul 9: The strategically important Bhalukpong-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road in West Kameng district remained closed to vehicular movement for the third day on Tuesday after heavy landslides blocked the road at several locations on Sunday.

The restoration works along the BCT road continued on Tuesday, and it is expected that the road will be restored for vehicular movement within a week’s time, said an official release.

However, the stretch from Bomdila to Kaspi was restored for traffic on Tuesday, it said.

Incessant rains over the last couple of days triggered heavy landslides along the BCT road, causing major damages to the road. Rains also caused flashfloods in various parts of the district, particularly in Kaspi and adjoining areas in the Thrizino-Buragaon assembly segment.

The 23-year-old woman, Kanchi Mosbu, who was reportedly swept away by flashflood on Monday, is still untraceable. Her husband, Pema Mosbu, who managed to escape being swept away, has been evacuated to the military hospital in Dahung.

The children of the government residential school in Kaspi have been evacuated and given shelter at the Singchung inspection bungalow.

The Singchung administration has distributed relief materials to all the 17 affected families.

Meanwhile, West Kameng DC Sonal Swaroop has informed that the RCC bridge which was completely washed away on Monday would be replaced with a Bailey bridge.

While drinking water supply has been restored in Kaspi, Singchung and Nag Mandir areas, the power supply in Kaspi is yet to be restored.

Apart from engaging police and SSB personnel in the relief and rescue operations, the administration has roped in the services of the NDRF.

Communication snapped in E/Kameng

In East Kameng district, heavy downpour in the past several days has partially snapped surface communication at several locations, with Kadeya village in Bana subdivision severely ravaged by floodwater.

Many houses, granaries, agriculture land, piggeries and other properties have been damaged or washed away. The lone bridge connecting the village has also been washed away, and the village is now cut off from the rest of the district.

EAC Atin Padung and BDO Rakham Langdo, along with members of the East Kameng Social Welfare & Cultural Organisation (EKSWCO), led by its chairman Dahey Sangno, visited Kadeya village and interacted with the affected families on Tuesday.

The EKSWCO assured to provide all possible assistance, and urged the authority concerned to release immediate relief to all the affected families.

The EKSWCO also asked the construction company, Sushee Infra Ltd, to accept the onus for the destruction.

Expressing displeasure over the progress of the construction work, the EKSWCO demanded early completion of all pending works, particularly the incomplete bridges, on the Trans-Arunachal Highway, and cautioned that it would take “stern action” if there is any lackadaisical attitude on the part of the firm.

As immediate succour to the victims, the EKSWCO distributed food grains and other essential items to the affected families.

According to the villagers, the destruction was caused partially due to nature’s fury and “completely due to the negligence of the construction company, Sushee Infra Ltd.”

The villagers pointed out the diversion of the river for construction of a new bridge upstream of the Kadeya river and the village as the main reason for the devastation. They said they “approached and requested the company several times not to divert the natural flow of the Kadeya river, but all went unheard.”

The Kameng, Bichom, Pappu and Pakke rivers and their tributaries are in spate, while the roads to Bameng, Chayangtajo, Gyawepurang and Pipu are severely damaged at many locations.

A temporary bridge over the Papu river (a lifeline connecting Seppa and the state capital), a culvert in Yangsey village (connecting Bana and Palizi), and some houses in Yasing village were also reportedly damaged due to heavy downpour.

Deputy Commissioner Gaurav Singh Rajawat has directed the EAC and the BDO of Bana to assess and report on the situation.

He has instructed the administrative officers to caution people against entering the river, and also advised people to take precautions while proceeding on any journey.

Our correspondent adds from Ruksin:

Incessant rainfall has led to flooding in some low-lying areas of Pasighat and Ruksin in East Siang district.

The overflowing water of the Ngorlung river inundated the low-lying areas of Ngorlung village and damaged the houses and properties of at least 16 families.

Floodwaters also submerged the national public school in Ruksin, paddy fields and vegetable farms, and eroded many trees and bamboo groves at No-2 Torajan village.

Ruksin ADC Kabit Apang along with a team of officials visited the flood-affected areas and took stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, in Mechuka, in Shi Yomi district, poor drainage system has led to water-logging in several low-lying areas in and around the town, including the old bazaar line.

Market committee secretary KL Mosing said the water-logging has been caused due to the lack of a proper drainage system, and requested the authorities to look into the matter.

Reportedly, the water-logging is also posing a serious threat to the boundary walls constructed around the Indian Air Force’s advanced landing ground there. (With DIPRO inputs)