Plying of vehicles on Siku bridge restricted

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, Jul 14: East Siang Deputy Commissioner Kinny Singh on Saturday issued an order banning all kinds of vehicles from plying on the bridge over the Siku river, in between Ayeng village and Mebo, from 7 pm to 5 am, for a week.

The order also completely bans heavy vehicles, with a capacity above 1 ton, from using the bridge.

The order has been issued as a precautionary measure after the Siku river eroded a large portion of the soil fill on the right abutment of the bridge on Saturday morning.

The DC directed the departmental engineers to do the needful to prevent further erosion of the bridge’s abutment and the road, and urged the Mebo ADC and the COs of Namsing and Mebo to “closely monitor the situation.”

Meanwhile, the SP, following the DC’s directive, has deployed police personnel at either end of the bridge to regulate traffic movement.

DIPRO adds: Local MLA Kaling Moyong on Sunday inspected the water-logged areas of APP Colony, Banskota, ALG area, Jarkong, Assa Diagnostic Chariali and the GTC here.

Moyong directed the departments concerned to “take immediate steps to drain the clogged waters out,” and instructed the executing departments to carry out proper survey before constructing drains.

The heads of the UD, PW and WRD departments and the Pasighat Municipal Council accompanied the MLA.

Water-logging in the low-lying areas of the town is causing great inconvenience to the public of the area.