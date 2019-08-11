Dist unit of ACFI launched

ABULYANG, Aug 10: The Lower Subansiri district unit of the Anti-Corruption Foundation of India (ACFI) was launched by Tanw Supuñ Dukuñ president Hage Tado, in the presence of St Claret College principal Fr Allwyn Mendoz, at Kids Quest School here on Saturday.

In his address, Tado called for “creating more awareness on curbing corrupt practices and ways to redress it.”

He asked the activists of the ACFI’s district unit to “remain as a watchdog and create more awareness at the grassroots level.”

The district unit’s president, Chiging Rika, said the ACFI would “help people who are victims of corruption.”

The ACFI works on creating awareness to eradicate corruption from the country, and organises awareness camps at schools and colleges, Rika informed.

Fr Mendoz, ACFI state president Rubu Tadii, its

district secretary Chukhu Teli and chief advisor Padi Grayu also spoke.

The event also saw the attendance of representatives of the Apatani Youth Association, the Apatani Women Association Ziro, the Apatani Gaon Burah Buri Association, the All Yachuli Youth Welfare Association, Khel-Pu, and others. (DIPRO)