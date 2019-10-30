Power dept collects record revenue

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Oct 29: The power department here in Upper Subansiri district collected revenue to the tune of Rs 91.47 lakhs during a single revenue drive in the town.

This year’s collection is the highest amount collected so far from the town in a single drive, compared to the previous years.

Power AE Kajen Lusi informed that, despite repeated notices having been served to the consumers, “many willful defaulters were not ready to pay their bills for electricity they consumed,” and therefore electricity connections to several homes were disconnected during the drive.

The revenue collection drive started on 15 October and was completed last Friday.

The AE urged the residents to cooperate with the department by paying their electricity bills regularly.