Cleaning drive under SHS concludes

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, Nov 2: The three-day Swachhta Hi Seva (SHS) campaign of the Lower Dibang Valley district unit of the Galo Welfare Society (GWS) ended on Saturday with cleanliness drives carried out in Parbuk, Kangkong, Jia and Shantipur.

GWS members also planted more than 100 saplings at various government schools during the campaign.

GWS president Bapak Koyu, who is also the range forest officer, spoke on the importance of trees, and urged the school authorities and students to take proper care of the saplings that have been planted in their school compounds.

The GWS had started their cleanliness campaign, themed ‘Plastic waste shramdaan’, on Thursday.