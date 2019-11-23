Bayor, Gangsa to represent country at SAG

ITANAGAR, Nov 22: Taekwondo players Rupa Bayor and Gangfung Gangsa from Arunachal will represent the country at the 13th South Asian Games (SAG), 2019, scheduled to be held in Nepal from 2-5 December.

While Bayor will participate in the women’s Poomsae (below 29 years), Gangsa will take part in the men’s Poomsae (above 29 years).

Mari Karbak will accompany them as coach.