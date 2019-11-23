ITANAGAR, Nov 22: Taekwondo players Rupa Bayor and Gangfung Gangsa from Arunachal will represent the country at the 13th South Asian Games (SAG), 2019, scheduled to be held in Nepal from 2-5 December.
While Bayor will participate in the women’s Poomsae (below 29 years), Gangsa will take part in the men’s Poomsae (above 29 years).
Mari Karbak will accompany them as coach.
Bayor, Gangsa to represent country at SAG
