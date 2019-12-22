Manipur police coerce activist to delete FB post against CM

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Dec 21: Santa Khurai, a Manipur-based transgender activist, has said that some eight policemen came to her house on Friday evening and forced her to delete a Facebook post in which she had described the Manipur chief minister as “son of a slave.”

Speaking to this daily, Khurai said she had shared a news link which contained a report about the N Biren Singh government’s recommendation to the Centre to extend the AFSPA for six months in Manipur.

Khurai, a trans-woman, said she was also forced to post an apology, but was later asked to delete the post after policemen took a screenshot of it.

“I apologized because I don’t want my family to suffer because of me,” she said.

She said there was no policewoman in the team, “which was disrespect to my gender identity.”

Khurai, a well-known transgender activist, is associated with the Solidarity and Action Against HIV Infection in India.

She said she will not lodge a complaint against the police “as there is no point in it.

“We cannot do anything the government,” she said.

Khurai said she was deeply offended by the fact that the police just barged into her house at 8 pm “without any notice and without following any protocol.”

The Manipur police did not respond to phone calls, nor did they respond to a WhatsApp message from this daily.