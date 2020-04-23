Principal, teachers arrested for hushing up rape of minor

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, Apr 22: The principal, warden and two other teachers of the Sunrise Residential School here in East Kameng district have reportedly been arrested on Tuesday for allegedly hushing up a rape incident of a minor student there and for not reporting the case to the police.

They were identified as Ashish Bora Lyngdoh (31 yrs), Juli Atoa (24 yrs), Papi Dada (27 yrs) and Lakhi Sinha (24 yrs).

Superintendent of Police Piyush Fulzele Nirakar informed that the incident occurred in November 2019 and that the minor victim had reported it to the school authority, but the principal hushed it up and warned the victim not to report it to parents.

The SP further disclosed that the incident came to light when the child started bleeding and told her parents. Later, the doctor confirmed that she was raped.

“The parents lodged an FIR on 17 April, 2020 about the incident,” said the SP.

The SP said that six alleged accused are involved in the incident. Two more are yet to be arrested, including the wife of the school principal who is currently undergoing treatment in Itanagar, and the minor schoolboy who allegedly committed the crime. The boy is absconding, the SP added.

A case has been registered U/S 376(AB)/201//506 IPC R/W Sec 6 of POCSO Act.

The arrested accused were produced before the court of the chief judicial magistrate of Seppa on Wednesday and subsequently the court has ordered for police remand of the accused persons.