Establish more colleges

Dear Editor,

I would like to bring to your attention the problematic situation of bringing back our stranded students. It is a good thing that those who are stranded are able to return back home.

The government is doing everything to make it possible for them to return despite complaints of the stranded students. I think the government has done a good job overall.

I just have one complaint: Why can’t our government establish good colleges; good educational institutions in our state so that students don’t have to leave the state in search of good education.

Many youths leave the state in search of good jobs and good future.

They think Arunachal doesn’t have anything to offer to them anymore. There is nothing to do here and most of them don’t return home.

I would like to request the government to improve our education system. There should be more government colleges in the state and more job opportunities for the unemployed youth of our state.

If there had been more good private and government colleges, the students would never have left our state in the first place and there would have not been a situation like this where we are protesting the return of our own people.

The government should work towards developing more nursing, agriculture, medical and arts colleges in the state.

Sincerely,

A citizen