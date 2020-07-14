State records third Covid-19-related death

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 13: A 32-year-old Covid-19 patient with comorbidity passed away at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, on Monday night.

As per health officials, he was suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome and Type-II diabetes. A resident of E Sector in Naharlagun, he had been admitted to the TRIHMS on 9 July.

This is the third Covid-19-related casualty in the state.

The state also recorded 22 Covid-19 positive cases in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) on Monday, two of them health workers at the TRIHMS and two from the directorate of health services.

Naharlagun also continued to report positive cases among people outside quarantine facilities. Three cases were detected in A Sector, and one case each in Model Village, Prem Nagar, E Sector, D Sector and Polo Colony.

Among the returnees, 10 ITBP personnel who came from Assam tested positive in a quarantine facility, as per health officials.

Four cases in the ICR are mildly symptomatic. The rest are asymptomatic and are being shifted to the Covid care centre.

Changlang and Lower Siang reported one case each, while Namsai reported two positive cases.

The positive case in Changlang is a returnee from Assam, and the one in Lower Siang is a returnee from Rajasthan. The two cases in Namsai are returnees from Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

East Kameng district reported its first two Covid-19 positive cases on Monday. They are reportedly returnees from Bihar and Meghalaya.

All are asymptomatic and tested positive in quarantine facilities.

Meanwhile, three people in Changlang, two in Tirap, and one each in Namsai and West Siang have been released after they tested negative twice, and have been advised strict 14-day home quarantine.

As on Monday, the state recorded a total of 384 Covid-19 positive cases; 145 people have been discharged, and three deaths have been reported.

The state currently has 239 active cases.