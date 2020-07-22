Midpu Covid hospital to be operational from 31 Jul: CS

MIDPU, Jul 21: Chief Secretary (CS) Naresh Kumar on Tuesday announced that the prefabricated dedicated Covid hospital here will be made operational by 31 July.

He made the announcement while speaking to the press after inspecting the progress of the work. However, much work still remains to be done, such as fencing the hospital campus, installation of power supply, etc. Also, one more cabin is yet to reach.

Altogether seven cabins will be installed at the site, each with a capacity of five beds, making it a 35-bedded hospital. It will be a dedicated Covid health centre.

The CS said he would take “personal responsibility” if the hospital does not start functioning by 31 July.

“The hospital will be commissioned as announced. All the departments are working hard in this regard. The entire hospital area will be properly fenced. Come 31 July, the whole area will have a new look,” he said.

Kumar informed that separate restrooms and toilets for the medical staff will also be constructed at the hospital site.

On the issue of the need for more ambulances at the TRIHMS to ferry Covid-19 patients, the CS assured to provide an ambulance.

He meanwhile maintained that there was no community transmission of the coronavirus in the state capital.

“Till now local transmission is going on. The health officials are able to identify the sources of infection,” said Kumar.

He also said work on converting the MLA apartments into a Covid-19 hospital has started but it will take some more time.