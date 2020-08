Adhere!

[ June H Warjri ]

The virus, this virus

In its various traits

Hard to relate

Hard to template

Touching the young and the old in its spate

Gaining its spreading

Without an abate

We, the old foggies are filled with dismay

Young ones near us to sit, they abhor

As we’re the fast ones

Without any grace

It loves to embrace

Covid! Oh, Covid!

It does sound so morbid

Stay home

Stay clear

That’s all to adhere