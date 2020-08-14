AR havildar dies of Covid-19, 82 new cases on Thu

ITANAGAR, Aug 13: A 56-year-old havildar of the Assam Rifles (AR) stationed in East Siang district died due to Covid pneumonitis with acute respiratory failure soon after being moved to an intensive care unit (ICU) in Assam.

The havildar had returned from Imphal (Manipur) to Pasighat (East Siang district) and tested positive for Covid-19 on 7 August through RDT-Ag at Rayang.

He was transferred to the military hospital in Likabali, in Lower Siang, for further management. He was then referred to the Assam Medical College & Hospital in Dibrugarh on 11 August for ICU care, since his condition had deteriorated.

“The patient arrived at 6:30 pm and passed away soon after, at around 8 pm,” the health department informed.

This is the fourth Covid-19 fatality from the state.

In the meantime, the state recorded 82 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, out of which 27 cases have been reported among the army and the central paramilitary forces (CPMF).

All the 12 and 8 cases detected in East Siang and West Siang, respectively, are in the CPMF.

Of the eight cases reported from Papum Pare, two are CPMF personnel in Kimin, while five other cases were detected at the Gumto check gate, and one was detected at the Kimin check gate.

Tirap registered three cases among CPMF returnees from Manipur. Two others are returnees from Assam.

Upper Subansiri detected two cases in the CPMF.

One case each in the CPMF was detected in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) and Changlang.

Additionally, 16 other cases were reported in the ICR. These include five at the Banderdewa check gate, four at the IMC testing centre in Naharlagun, one at the paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, three at the TRIHMS, one in Niba Hospital, and one each in Kra-Daadi and Lower Siang check gates.

All 14 cases detected in West Kameng are primary contacts.

In Lower Siang, four positive cases were detected at the check gate, and two are primary contacts.

Changlang also reported one positive case in an Assam returnee, one in Diyun town, and two in Bordumsa town.

Lohit reported two cases in Assam returnees at the check gate.

One case each was detected in Namsai (at the check gate), East Kameng (Assam returnee at QF) and Longding (Assam returnee at the check gate).

Of the total 82 cases, five are symptomatic.

The number of recoveries reported on Thursday is 59. These include 16 in Changlang, 14 in Namsai, 12 in Tirap, six in Lower Siang, five in East Kameng, three in the ICR, two in Tawang and one in West Siang.