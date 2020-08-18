Greenhouse made from used plastic bottles

CHANGLANG, Aug 17: As part of the urban development & housing department’s plastic waste management programme, a greenhouse has been constructed with discarded plastic bottles in Changlang town.

The greenhouse, which was inaugurated by the DC on 15 August, will be used for growing horticultural crops, such as tomatoes, by the horticulture department. The department will also monitor the effectiveness of the greenhouse. Similar projects will be taken up in other areas, based on whether the current one is effective.

The project is being implemented on a pilot basis under the initiative of Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav, who is also the DUDA chairman.

Hyderabad-based firm Recykal has been involved in the planning and financing of the project. The other project financer is the Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

The main objective of the project is to manage plastic waste by reusing them meaningfully. (DIPRO)