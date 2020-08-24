State records 40 Covid-19+ve cases, 7 in forest dept, Miao

ITANAGAR, Aug 23: The state recorded 40 Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday, with seven new cases detected in the forest department in Miao in Changlang district.

Three of the total 40 are symptomatic.

An employee at the advanced landing ground in Pasighat, East Siang, also tested positive. However, the case was detected at the check gate there.

Eleven cases were detected in the Itanagar capital region (ICR). These include five army/central paramilitary force (CPMF) returnees from Deomali, one returnee each from Rajasthan and Assam at the paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, two at the TRIHMS, one returnee from Balukpong at the Covid care centre in the zoo area here, and one at the Banderdewa check gate.

In West Siang, six army/CPMF personnel tested positive at a quarantine facility. One is a returnee from Assam and the other is a driver who tested positive at the check gate.

West Kameng detected five cases in the army/CPMF at a quarantine facility and another primary contact of a positive case detected earlier.

One case each was detected in Leparada (army/CPMF), Anjaw (primary contact), Tawang (labourer, at the check gate), Upper Subansiri (flu clinic), Tirap (UP returnee), Lower Siang (Miao returnee) and Lower Subansiri (Kra Daadi check gate).

Meanwhile, 69 people recovered on Sunday, with 33 in Lohit, nine in the ICR, eight in Changlang, five in Upper Subansiri, four each in East Kameng and Leparada, three in West Kameng, and one each in West Siang, Anjaw and East Siang.

A total of 3,263 positive cases have been detected in the state so far, out of which 2,297 people have recovered, and five died. The state currently has 961 active cases.