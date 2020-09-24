ITI Roing reopens

ITANAGAR, Sep 23: The Lower Dibang Valley district administration has issued an order releasing the Roing ITI from being a quarantine centre, informed the skill development and employment generation department in a release on Wednesday.

With this, all five ITIs of the state, located at Dirang, Yupia, Tabarijo, Roing and Balinong re-opened for commencement of the skill development trainings. (SDTs)

The training of 931 ITI candidates was put on hold since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the release said.