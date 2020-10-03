APCC condemns manhandling of Gandhis

ITANAGAR, Oct 2: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has registered strong protest over the detention of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the AICC’s general secretary in charge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who were manhandled and detained on the highway between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh as they were headed to Hathras (UP) to meet the family of the gangrape victim who died

on Tuesday “and whose final rites were performed forcefully by the UP police.”

“The BJP’s conspiracy to strangle the truth on the ego of power will not succeed as they have failed to protect the daughters of the country. The history of Congress is about to bear sticks and bullets on the chest for justice. Not bullets, not batons, not even tyrants will stop the Congress party to fight for the right and justice of the people,” the APCC stated in a press release.

It condemned the UP government “for its total breakdown of law and order, especially with rising cases of crime against women,” and demanded the resignation of UP CM Yogi Adityanath “by taking moral responsibility over the Hathras incident and for his total failure to ensure safety of women in UP.”