Everyday is love

— Kipa Linku

Naharlagun.

From my window, I see the soft clouds held to the colourful sky.

I hear the poem of insects, birds, and cats.

I see cat family scrolling through the balcony.

I hear the sound of the river and the joyous tone of fishermen.

By dawn, I visit the backyard garden to greet the plants and our pig.

Sometimes I hang around with our pig and cats to chat.

I glance out the window at the gate to excite the colony dogs.

On rainy days, I listen to the pour of raindrops and snuggle inside my warm sheets.

At night, I stare out of the window again and rest,

Lingering for the next day,

To begin the day with love again.

Everyday is love.