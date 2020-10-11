Everyday is love
— Kipa Linku
Naharlagun.
From my window, I see the soft clouds held to the colourful sky.
I hear the poem of insects, birds, and cats.
I see cat family scrolling through the balcony.
I hear the sound of the river and the joyous tone of fishermen.
By dawn, I visit the backyard garden to greet the plants and our pig.
Sometimes I hang around with our pig and cats to chat.
I glance out the window at the gate to excite the colony dogs.
On rainy days, I listen to the pour of raindrops and snuggle inside my warm sheets.
At night, I stare out of the window again and rest,
Lingering for the next day,
To begin the day with love again.
Everyday is love.