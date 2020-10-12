Delay in declaration of VO recruitment result

Editor,

I would like to reach out to the concerned authority that conducted the veterinary officer recruitment exam in the first week of March 2020.

What is stopping them from declaring the result of the aforementioned written exam? The last time when I approached the commission regarding the result, they cited the Covid-19 national lockdown as the main roadblock for the delay and it was five months back.

However, they conducted the APPSCCE-2017 viva-voce and medical officer (allopath) recruitment exam and declared the result as well amidst a raging pandemic.

For the unversed, the VO recruitment exam was advertised in 2017, and the written exam was conducted in 2020. Perhaps, the concerned authorities want to inscribe their names in the Guinness Book of World Records for conducting the longest recruitment exam in terms of time, and for testing the endurance of veterinarian graduates to their limit.

Further, I would also like to inform the recruitment body that the national lockdown has been lifted and there is free movement of people and materials across the country without any restrictions. Now they can send the papers for evaluation outside the state.

With this, I would like to conclude that like me, other 50-60 odd veterinarians are also eagerly waiting for the result with prayers on our lips.

An ageing veterinarian