Let the aspirants choose their exam centres

Editor,

I would like to ask the APPSC – when it is copying everything from the UPSC, be it the syllabus or non-postponement of examination amid Covid-19 – why does it not copy the chance/option that the UPSC had given to their candidates of changing their examination centres?

Most of the students are either travelling from outside the state to write this prestigious exam and there are others who have gone back to their respective home towns due to the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Therefore, I would like to request the department concerned to give a chance to all the aspirants to change their examination centres according to their convenience, so that all of us can appear for this examination without having to think about arranging transportation and a place to stay during these difficult times.

An aspirant