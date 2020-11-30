Nich advocates replicating Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko in other dists

SEPPA, Nov 29: IT & e-Governance Chairman Doni Nich on Sunday visited Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko near here in East Kameng district and said such schools should be established in other districts too.

He said the Nyishi language, culture and traditions would be preserved and promoted through this school.

Interacting with the teaching and non-teaching staffs of the yerko, Nich commended the Donyi Polo Cultural and Charitable Trust and the school management committee for making all-out efforts to establish ancient India’s gurukul-type of education system here.

“East Kameng district will be known in the country through this yerko – a formal institution for indigenous language and knowledge system,” he said.

Nich also visited the Tribal Research Centre and the nyedar namlo here.

School management committee chairman Robin Hissang highlighted the background of establishing the school. He informed that 30 students have been selected for the first academic session (2020-2021).

Hissang said that staffers and a principal have been appointed and the session will open as and when the government lifts the Covid-19 related restrictions.

During the visit, Nich was accompanied by IT & e-Governance Deputy Director Saikia Yangda and the IFCSAP’s East Kameng district unit president Khya Sonam.