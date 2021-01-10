(POEM)

— Akhilesh Singh Bhan

Teacher, GHSS, Arunodaya, Itanagar

Grumbling the year ‘2020’ is not felicitous

The invincible devil made the year & time sepulchral

Snagged the happiness, health, prosperity & progress

Both are impeccable and sinless.

The innate quality of a man to grumble on other

Made them portent without any misdemeanour

Even a foible in a man.

Takes to a greater extent.

Still the invincible demon

Unfolding its hands and eating voraciously

Prayer, invention, research and trial are taking place

To get a triumph over it.

The seven deadly sins made a man unscrupulous

Understanding is a cure of all the sins

May defeat the invincible demon

Prosperity and happiness may be regained.