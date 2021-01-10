(POEM)
— Akhilesh Singh Bhan
Teacher, GHSS, Arunodaya, Itanagar
Grumbling the year ‘2020’ is not felicitous
The invincible devil made the year & time sepulchral
Snagged the happiness, health, prosperity & progress
Both are impeccable and sinless.
The innate quality of a man to grumble on other
Made them portent without any misdemeanour
Even a foible in a man.
Takes to a greater extent.
Still the invincible demon
Unfolding its hands and eating voraciously
Prayer, invention, research and trial are taking place
To get a triumph over it.
The seven deadly sins made a man unscrupulous
Understanding is a cure of all the sins
May defeat the invincible demon
Prosperity and happiness may be regained.