Niglok sainik school to admit girl students from 2021-22 session

Correspondent

NIGLOK, 24 Jan: Girl students will for the first time be admitted in the sainik school here in East Siang district from the current academic session. They will be enrolled in Class 6.

Informing this, Sainik School Principal Lt Col Rajesh Singh urged parents to help their children get prepared for the upcoming entrance examination.

A mid-course meet for ‘Super-30’ students – a group of students undergoing advanced coaching for the entrance examination – was held at the school on Sunday.

Lt Col Singh said the ‘Super-30 neighbourhood first’ is an initiative of the school authority to make the locals aware of the enrollment procedures of sainik schools.

He expressed hope that the students who are undergoing the advanced coaching would achieve success in the entrance examination.

Attending the meet, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering urged parents and guardians to guide their children properly, so that they may become human resources of the country. Ering commended the efforts being made by the sainik school principal and his team to impart quality education to the students of the school.

Naval Officer, Com Karambir Bhadana, IAF Squadron Leader Dr Sunita Bhadana and NCC Commander Lt Col Mandip Singh Niijar shared their experiences and offered suggestions to the parents of the ‘Super-30’ students on how they can help their children become fit to serve the Indian armed forces.

Adi Bane Kebang president Getom Borang, and the kebang’s youth and women’s wing leaders, Joluk Minung and Olen Megu Daring, respectively, also spoke and placed a memorandum before the school authority, demanding “special consideration in job for the local educated youths.”