Pongte urges healthy people to donate blood

ITANAGAR, 28 Feb: Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte on Sunday appealed to people with good health to come forward to donate blood for the good of humanity.

He was addressing members of the All Tirap, Changlang, Namsai and Longding Students’ Union’s capital complex unit on the occasion of a voluntary blood donation camp organized at the Ramakrishna Mission Hospital here.

Pongte said that, due to the requirement of huge quantity of blood in the hospitals of the state, “it is mandatory for the blood banks to be taken care of by dedicated voluntary blood donors and likeminded people who work for social causes.”

“The youths need to work in social welfare activities and other important youth welfare activities, and also in the field of health and education in the state,” Pongte said.

The state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu is working for all-round development of the state, giving priority to health, education and communication sectors, he added.

He lauded the noble work being taken up by Ramesh Jeke, the chairman of the Arunachal Voluntary Blood Donors Organization, in the field of voluntary blood donation activities.

Altogether 37 units of blood were donated on the occasion by the students and other likeminded youths. Jeke in his address appealed to the state government to make all the blood banks functional with sufficient manpower.

The deputy speaker also donated blood on the occasion.