Orientation prog for MPhil, PhD scholars held at RGU

RONO HILLS, 30 Mar: The anthropology department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) conducted a ‘blended mode orientation programme for MPhil and PhD scholars’ here on Tuesday.

Keeping in view the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, which entails greater flexibility and more quality in the education system of India, the orientation programme primarily addressed the issue of research and job opportunities for department scholars. “The programme also attempted to provide an opportunity and space for intellectual rigour and veracity for the department’s scholars by engaging them into academic deliberation,” the university informed in a release.

Addressing the scholars, Prof Gregory from Kannur University highlighted the different areas related to job prospects in anthropology. He provided tips on skill development in the area of research.

Prof T Lhungdim from RGU’s education department spoke about the NEP-2020, while RGU’s Anthropology HoD Prof Sarit Kumar Chaudhuri shared his concern over the limitation of the NEP-2020 with the proposal of discontinuation of MPhil programme in the near future.

Assam University Anthropology HoD Prof Kh Narendra Singh emphasized on the “applied aspect of physical anthropology in government and NGO sectors.”

He was followed by Prof Subho Roy from Kolkata University, who spoke on “the challenges faced by scholars while sending for publication” and provided important tips for the scholars in the line of publication.

Sikkim University Anthropology HoD Dr Nitish Mondal spoke on anthropology and career prospects.