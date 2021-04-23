State records 110 Covid cases on Thu

ITANAGAR, 22 Apr: The state recorded 110 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the number of active cases to 380.

As per the health department, 24 of them are symptomatic.

Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) reported the highest 42 cases, followed by 19 cases in West Kameng and 14 cases in Lower Dibang Valley.

The ICR currently has the highest number of 147 active cases.

The number of serious patients in the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Chimpu has increased from 8 to 11 since Wednesday, and one other patient has been admitted to the DCH in Pasighat.

Five patients are currently admitted in the Covid care centre in Lower Dibang Valley.

Nine patients were also discharged on the day.

With this, the state has recorded a total of 17,296 Covid positive cases. (See full bulletin)