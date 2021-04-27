Postpone ongoing PET for SI

Editor,

I would like to draw the attention of the government and the APPSC regarding the ongoing physical efficiency test (PET) for sub-inspector (SI) amidst the rising Covid-19 pandemic.

As we are seeing, every day the number of positive Covid-19 cases is increasing in our country as well as in our state. It is stated that the present virus is more contagious and more deadly.

Many aspirants shall be coming to the state capital from outside the state also. I too am preparing for the PET while staying in Shillong for the last three months. It has become very difficult and risky for us to move out of our houses and hostels in the present situation. Further, it is said that the present strain is more prone to infect the younger generations.

Meanwhile, the health department on 14 April, 2021, issued a notifications (vide File No Secy (Health) SOP-11/2020) stating that all forms of gathering is restricted upto 50 but the ongoing PET for SI is allowing 700 candidates at a time without maintaining social distancing and masks, which may lead to the spread of Covid-19.

It is pertinent to mention here that even the UPSC postponed the ongoing viva voce, the CBSE cancelled the Class 10 board exam and postponed the Class 12 exam. Also, the state government has declared that all the government-aided and non-government aided schools, hostels, etc, will be closed from 26 April in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

It is therefore requested to the government of Arunachal Pradesh and the APPSC to think over and postpone the ongoing PET for SI till the situation improves.

Many aspirants staying outside the state could be unknowingly carriers of the virus. Aspirants coming from other districts too can get the virus on their way to the capital as most of them pass through Assam and shall be travelling in public transport. It is always better to take preventive measures than to repent later on.

Keeping in view the above, I earnestly request the APPSC to postpone the ongoing PET for SI in the larger interest of the students’ health please.

An aspirant,

Shillong