State records 4 Covid deaths on Monday

ITANAGAR, 10 May: The state recorded four Covid-19 deaths on Monday, with the youngest deceased being an 18-year-old female.

The state has recorded eight deaths in the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and a total of 64 deaths since June last year.

A resident of Sirro village in Lower Subansiri district, the 18-year-old was diagnosed with Covid pneumonia, and passed away due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, the health department informed.

Three other men passed away on Monday due to Covid-19 infection.

In the capital, a 44-year-old male, who was working as a private school teacher, was admitted to the district Covid health centre (DCHC) in Midpu for Covid-19 infection on 4 May and was undergoing treatment there. Originally from Mizoram, the teacher was referred to the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Chimpu on Monday. However, he was dead on arrival at around 4:30 pm.

In Kalaktang in West Kameng district, a 53-year-old male passed away at around 10:05 am while on his way to the DCHC in Bomdila. The patient had been diagnosed with enteric fever and tested Covid-19 positive through RAT on 9 May at the community health centre in Kalaktang, and passed away due to respiratory distress syndrome.

A 60-year-old male from Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district died on 10 May at the AMCH in Dibrugarh (Assam). He was suffering from hypertension and Type 2 diabetes mellitus. The patient tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the district hospital in Roing on 29 April and passed away due to cardio respiratory arrest on 10 May.

The state had recorded its first Covid-19 death on 24 June, 2020.

On Monday, the state recorded 205 cases, taking the tally of active cases to 1,955.

The Itanagar capital region reported 61 cases, mostly from flu clinics.

Of the total 20 cases reported from Lower Subansiri, eight are primary contacts.

Twelve of the total 17 cases detected in Anjaw are also among primary contacts.

Leparada also reported one primary contact out of five cases detected on the day.

The health department also reported 179 recoveries and discharges on Monday.

The DCH in Chimpu has 34 and the DCH in Pasighat has 10 critical patients, respectively.

The DCHCs across the state have 18 patients, and the state quarantine facility in Lekhi has 67 occupants.

Our correspondent adds: The second wave of Covid-19 has taken the fourth life in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district.

A 60-year-old non-local man lost his fight for life against the coronavirus at the AMCH in Dibrugarh (Assam) at 1:30 pm on Monday because of cardio respiratory failure caused by Covid-19 pneumonia. He was serving as a fishery demonstrator at the BDO office in Roing.

As per medical reports, the deceased was a chronic patient of diabetes mellitus and hypertension. He was brought to the district hospital in Roing with complaints of fever, body ache and breathing problem, and tested positive on 29 April.

He was referred to the AMCH on the same day at 11:45 am due to low SPO2 levels (84 percent) and because he did not improve after necessary treatment and oxygen supply. He was admitted in the AMCH ICU on the same day.

On Monday, 13 positive cases were detected out of 194 total samples collected. Five of them are symptomatic, and only two had come in contact with other positive cases.

Fifty-three people have recuperated from the virus. The district currently has 222 active cases.

The rate of positivity has gone down to 6.7 percent as per Monday’s results. The rate was 13.9 percent on 29 April, the first day of the complete lockdown in LDV, and had spiked to 19.6 percent on 7 May.

Meanwhile, 1,077 people in the district were vaccinated in the last 10 days. Till date, 8,745 beneficiaries have been given the first dose of the vaccine, while 2,418 have taken the second dose.