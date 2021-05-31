Dying in oblivion

Editor,

I have always wondered about my legacy; about what I will be known for or how I will be remembered after I die. These questions have started coming to my mind more often now that we are right in the middle of the second wave of the pandemic. And with the world-class medical facilities we have at our disposal in Arunachal, I am pretty sure we are all going to die, barring politicians and rich people, of course.

Do I want a stadium to be named after me? Do I want to reconstruct my house when the people around me are all dying, only to be remembered as the chief architect of the house? Do I want people to remember me every time they get a dose of medicine?

As tempting as these may sound, I would rather die in oblivion than want any of those things.

Anonymous Arunachalee