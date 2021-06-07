Editor,

I’d like to draw the attention of the state government and our society towards substance abuse.

Substance abuse is an age-old enemy in our state, and the lack of proper mental healthcare awareness and facilities is one of the main reasons why this enemy is still standing strong. You can arrest as many peddlers/users as you want, but without the mentioned weapons, we are fighting a losing battle. It’s high time we started taking our mental health seriously and sincerely.

I request the authorities concerned and NGOs to look into this matter and take the initiative to establish proper rehabilitation centres, create more job posts for mental health professionals in every hospital, and also introduce psychology subject in regular school curriculum, so that at least the young generations can fight smart and hopefully win the war.

Inam Koyu Bogum