Arunachal reports new high in Covid cases, Centre dispatches team

ITANAGAR, 2 Jul: The state on Friday reported a record 404 fresh Covid-19 cases in weeks even as numbers are decreasing nationwide. A similar number was reported in 5 June.

Of the total cases reported on Friday, 182 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 86 Covid-19 cases, followed by 64 cases in West Kameng and 30 cases in Tawang.

With 26 percent, Longding reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

A total of 223 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on the same day.

A total of 5,950 samples were collected from the entire state on Friday.

Currently, the DCH in Chimpu has 49 patients, the DCHC in Midpu has one and the DCH in Pasighat has eight patients. The SQF in Lekhi has 22 occupants (see full bulletin).

Meanwhile, the Centre on Friday deputed multi-disciplinary teams to Arunachal and five other states in view of the high number of cases being reported.

The other states are Kerala, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Manipur.

The teams will be supporting the states in their efforts to carry out targeted Covid response and management and effectively tackle the pandemic, a union health ministry statement said.

The two-member high level team to these states comprises a clinician and a public health expert, the statement said. The teams will visit the states immediately and monitor the overall implementation of Covid-19 management, especially in testing, including surveillance and containment operations; Covid-appropriate behaviour and its enforcement; availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics including ambulances, ventilators, medical oxygen, etc, and Covid-19 vaccination progress.

The teams will monitor the situation and also suggest remedial actions, the statement said.

The central teams will assess the situation and suggest remedial actions on public health activities to the respective state governments.

The team to Arunachal will be led by AIIH&PH Professor Dr Sanjay Sad-hukhan. (With PTI input)