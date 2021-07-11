Me to her soulful glance
— Nang Kham Weingken,
Theravada Buddhist Society, Itanagar
She was huddling under the cold misery
No one knew until she became unconscious
Pretending to be as chilled as the winter morning.
As I listened to her muffled screams
There was a mystery behind
Those soulful glances.
She immediately witnessed my intention
And converted the whole dynamic eventually
I decided to be patient to cure
The complaints she had.
Until it was the time, she was about
To leave with a huge unknown fear.
I wondered if it was too easy
To simply disappear with
Those treacherous glances.
The hopes got faded in the fog.
As I thought to hold back
It flew away with another gust of wind.