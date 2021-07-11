Me to her soulful glance

— Nang Kham Weingken,

Theravada Buddhist Society, Itanagar

She was huddling under the cold misery

No one knew until she became unconscious

Pretending to be as chilled as the winter morning.

As I listened to her muffled screams

There was a mystery behind

Those soulful glances.

She immediately witnessed my intention

And converted the whole dynamic eventually

I decided to be patient to cure

The complaints she had.

Until it was the time, she was about

To leave with a huge unknown fear.

I wondered if it was too easy

To simply disappear with

Those treacherous glances.

The hopes got faded in the fog.

As I thought to hold back

It flew away with another gust of wind.