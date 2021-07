The Changlang district administration, led by DC Dr Devansh Yadav, conducted an avenue plantation drive along the Margherita-Changlang road on Thursday. Fifty-four saplings (along with fencing) were planted on Thursday, and 146 more will be planted over the next two days. The saplings have been provided by District Horticulture Officer Phupyoung Singpho. – DIPRO